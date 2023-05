(Eagle News)–A plane overshot a runway in Palanan Airport in Isabela on Wednesday, May 3.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said all the Piper PA-31-350 Navajo Chieftain aircraft’s nine passengers were safely disembarked and attended to.

The aircraft, which experienced the runway excursion at 10:13 a.m., was operated by Cyclone Airways.

CAAP said the disabled airport was now parked at the ramp.

Operations in the airport returned to normal at 11:23 a.m., CAAP said.