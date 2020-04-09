Pimentel: DOH must set childbirth protocols amid COVID-19 emergency

(Eagle News)–Senator Koko Pimentel on Thursday, April 9, said the Department of Health must come up with protocols for childbirth amid the coronavirus disease 2019 crisis.

In a statement, Pimentel said “pregnant women” are, after all, “one of the most vulnerable at this time.”

“They worry about (COVID-19) and they worry about their pregnancy..,” Pimentel said.

According to Pimentel, a venue for the delivery and a team of “heroic doctors, nurses and other health workers who are willing to work on these cases must be identified, prepared, and properly equipped as early as possible” should be established.

“Hence professional competent attention to this matter must now be given by our experts,” Pimentel said.

Pimentel’s wife Kathryna recently gave birth to a girl.

The senator drew flak for accompanying his then-pregnant wife to the hospital after being classified as a patient under investigation.

Pimentel later tested positive for COVID-19.

He has since apologized.

Apart from Pimentel, Senators Sonny Angara and Juan Miguel Zubiri tested positive for the virus.

Angara said he has recovered.