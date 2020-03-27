Pia Cayetano’s consultant, Revilla’s staff member test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Two more individuals who work at the Senate have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019.

Senate Secretary Myra Marie Villarica on Friday, March 27, said one was a consultant of Senator Pia Cayetano.

She said the consultant was not required to report to the office daily, and last reported for work on March 11.

She was not present in the plenary hall during the last session day nor was she present during the special session on March 23.

The other who tested positive for COVID-19, Villarica said, was a member of the staff of Senator Bong Revilla.

The patient, she said, had no travel history nor any exposure to COVID-19.

Villarica said he last reported for work on March 9.

On March 16, he went back to the Senate to get his salary.

“The staff member has been confined at a hospital in Imus, Cavite since March 22, 2020 due to an initial diagnosis of pneumonia,” Villarica said.

Earlier, Villarica said a staff member of Cayetano tested positive for COVID-19.

Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri, Koko Pimentel and Sonny Angara have also tested positive for the virus.