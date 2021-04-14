Physical closure of courts in ECQ, MECQ areas extended

(Eagle News) — The physical closure of courts in the NCR Plus area is extended until April 30.

According to Administrative Circular No. 22-2021 signed by Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, also physically closed until that date are the courts in Abra, Quirino and Santiago City.

Those provinces and the NCR Plus area, which covers Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal have been placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine until the end of the month.

All courts in areas that are under a localized enhanced community quarantine will also remain closed for the duration of the ECQ, according to the circular.

These courts shall continue to operate through video conferencing “as far as practicable,” and judges may conduct “fully remote videoconferencing hearings” on pending cases and other matters, “whether urgent or not, regardless of their physical location and without prior permission from the Office of the Court Administrator,” the circular said.

The filing and service of pleadings and motions during the same period is also suspended, and shall resume seven calendar days counting from the first day of the physical reopening of the relevant courts.

“The essential judicial offices shall maintain the necessary skeleton staff to attend to all urgent matters,” the circular said.