Phreatic eruption of Bulusan detected; volcano alert status raised

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology announced on Sunday, June 5, the raising of the status of Bulusan volcano.

PHIVOLCS made the announcement of the upgrade to alert level 1 from normal following a phreatic eruption that occurred at the volcano at 10:37 a.m.

PHIVOLCS said the eruption lasted for 17 minutes and was recorded by infrasound and seismic monitoring by the Bulusan Volcano Network.

While the event was “poorly visible,” PHIVOLCS said a “steam-rich gray plume” at least one kilometer tall was observed from Juban, Sorsogon.

Ashfall was also reported in Juban and Casiguran.

Prior to the eruption, PHIVOLCS said the BVN also monitored 77 volcanic earthquakes in the past 24 hours.

Ground deformation data also showed that the volcano edifice has been inflated since February 2021 and that a sudden but isolated inflation of the southeast lower slopes was also reported since April 2022.

“These parameters indicate that volcanic processes are underway beneath the edifice that are likely caused by shallow hydrothermal activity,” PHIVOLCS said.

With the new alert level in place, PHIVOLCS reminded local government units that entry into the 1-kilometer permanent danger zone should remain prohibited.

Civil authorities were also advised to caution pilots against flying near the area.

“DOST-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Bulusan Volcano’s condition and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.