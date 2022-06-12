Phreatic eruption detected in Bulusan anew; alert level 1 still in place

(Eagle News)–A phreatic eruption was detected in Bulusan early Sunday, June 12, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

According to PHIVOLCS, the eruption was detected by the Bulusan Volcano Network at 3:37 a.m.

The event lasted for 18 minutes but the eruption plume wasn’t visible in camera monitors, PHIVOLCS said.

According to PHIVOLCS, an alert level 1 prevails over the volcano in Sorsogon, which means it is in an abnormal condition.

The public was reminded on the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer permanent danger zone.

Vigilance in the 2-kilometer danger zone on the southeast sector should be exercised.

All pilots were also advised against flying near the volcano.

On June 9, PHIVOLCS raised the alert level of the volcano to 1 following a phreatic eruption.