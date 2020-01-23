PHL transportation hubs on tighter watch amid threat of novel coronavirus

(Eagle News) — The country’s airports and seaports have started implementing safety measures against the threat of the novel coronavirus, which has continued to spread in nearby China and has killed at least 17 people.

In a statement, the Department of Transportation said Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines Director General Jim Sydiongco has reported they were “continuously coordinating with the Department of Health (DOH) and the Bureau of Quarantine to support its efforts to secure airports from the coronavirus and in closely monitoring arriving passengers, especially at the Kalibo International Airport, which has direct flights from Wuhan, China.”

Sydiongco said in the statement Royal Air, one of the airlines that operates direct flights between Kalibo and Wuhan, has also “manifested its intention to suspend its Wuhan flights until the coronavirus issue has been contained and managed.”

CAAP has also reactivated its communicable disease preparedness procedures on all CAAP-operated airports, especially in international gateways such as Puerto Princesa, General Santos, Zamboanga, Davao, Kalibo, Laoag, and Iloilo, the DOTr said.

At the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) General Manager Ed Monreal said in the statement they were in full coordination with the Bureau of Quarantine in support of their safety protocols.

Philippine Ports Authority General Manager Jay Santiago also reported directives have been given out to all PPA-operated ports to coordinate with the quarantine office and implement strict passenger screening at arrival areas, especially in areas frequently visited by tourists such as Bohol and Caticlan in Aklan.

The Philippine Coast Guard has also advised all medical units in its 13 Coast Guard Districts to be on high alert, the DOTr said, adding that strict passenger screening and safety measures were also in place on the country’s land terminals and railway networks.

“Please adopt all measures necessary and expedient to address the issue on coronavirus, considering world developments and the influx of passengers expected this Lunar New Year,” Transportation Secretary Art Tugade said.

“As we implement preventive measures and stringent monitoring of passengers in our transportation hubs nationwide, we implore the public to cooperate with the authority and also be vigilant in their travels at all times,” Tugade added.

Several cases of the novel coronavirus, which causes pneumonia, were also reported in the United States, Thailand, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.

Wuhan, where the virus was first identified, announced on Wednesday it would be placed on lockdown.