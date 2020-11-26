PHL to sign agreement with AstraZeneca for purchase of COVID-19 vaccines

(Eagle News) — The Philippines and local pharmaceutical companies are set to sign an agreement with British company AstraZeneca for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines.
COVID-19 vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said on Thursday, Nov. 26, that the tripartite agreement would be signed on Friday, Nov. 27.
Under the agreement, Galvez said two million COVID-19 vaccine doses will be made available to the Philippines.
Earlier, the Department of Health said it was eyeing inoculating 50 to 60 percent of the population for COVID-19 to acquire herd immunity.
Herd immunity takes place when much of a given population is immune to an infectious disease.
The government has said there would be groups to be prioritized in the administration of the vaccine.
According to a presentation made by DOH representative, Dr. Aleli Annie Grace Sudiacal, to the House Committee on People’s Participation, these were the following in order of prioritization:
- Frontline health workers from both the public and private sector
- Indigent senior citizens
- Remaining senior citizens
- remaining indigent population
- Uniformed personnel
- Teachers and school workers in public and private organizations
- Government workers in local government units and in national agencies
- Essential workers in agriculture, food industry, transportation, and tourism
- persons deprived of liberty; persons with disabilities, and Filipinos living in high density areas
- Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs)
- Other members of the workforce
- Students
(With a report from Vic Somintac, Eagle News)