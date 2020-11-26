PHL to sign agreement with AstraZeneca for purchase of COVID-19 vaccines

(Eagle News) — The Philippines and local pharmaceutical companies are set to sign an agreement with British company AstraZeneca for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines.

COVID-19 vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said on Thursday, Nov. 26, that the tripartite agreement would be signed on Friday, Nov. 27.

Under the agreement, Galvez said two million COVID-19 vaccine doses will be made available to the Philippines.

Earlier, the Department of Health said it was eyeing inoculating 50 to 60 percent of the population for COVID-19 to acquire herd immunity.

Herd immunity takes place when much of a given population is immune to an infectious disease.

The government has said there would be groups to be prioritized in the administration of the vaccine.

According to a presentation made by DOH representative, Dr. Aleli Annie Grace Sudiacal, to the House Committee on People’s Participation, these were the following in order of prioritization:

Frontline health workers from both the public and private sector Indigent senior citizens Remaining senior citizens remaining indigent population Uniformed personnel Teachers and school workers in public and private organizations Government workers in local government units and in national agencies Essential workers in agriculture, food industry, transportation, and tourism persons deprived of liberty; persons with disabilities, and Filipinos living in high density areas Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) Other members of the workforce Students

(With a report from Vic Somintac, Eagle News)