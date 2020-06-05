PHL to have cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers

(Eagle News) –The ridge of a High Pressure Area is extending over Northern Luzon today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration added the easterlies are affecting the rest of the country.

PAGASA said as a result, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The weather bureau said Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.