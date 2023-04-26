PHL to “greatly benefit” from agency modernization bill: PHIVOLCS chief

(Eagle News)–Filipinos will greatly benefit from the passage of a Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology modernization bill.

In making the statement, PHIVOLCS Director Teresito C. Bacolcol said that the bill, which is pending at the House committee level, will “greatly help us formulate policy recommendations and guidance to our LGUs and communities.”

He noted that 21 out of 24 active volcanoes have incomplete hazard maps, putting at risk 28 provinces.

Meanwhile, he said 27 potentially active volcanoes have incomplete hazard maps, with 17 provinces at risk.

According to Bacolcol, only 38 out of 82 provinces have complete earthquake hazard maps.

“Casualties, property losses, all of these will be prevented or minimized if we have adequate monitoring equipment across the country,” he added.

With the passage of the measure, PHIVOLCS said it plans to establish at least 50 more stations for tsunami detection for coastal communities at risk to tsunamis, develop effective warning systems, and install sensors offshore close to tsunami sources.

He said that PHIVOLCS also needs to add seismic stations in the country to effectively increase the detectability of small earthquakes particularly for faults that exhibit low activity prior to large events.

“In addition, a denser network would help reveal active faults that have no clear surface expressions,” PHIVOLCS added.

The modernization bill aims to enhance the agency’s ability to provide timely and accurate information, warnings, and recommendations to the public, government agencies, and other concerned stakeholders in the event of natural disasters.

The measure’s allocated funds for this, if passed, would amount to around P7 billion, PHIVOLCS said.