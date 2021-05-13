PHL to file diplomatic protest vs China over at least 200 Chinese vessels in West PHL Sea

(Eagle News) — Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. ordered on Thursday, May 13, the filing of another diplomatic protest against China.

The Secretary gave the order following reports of the presence of at least 287 Chinese maritime militia vessels “scattered” over various maritime features covered by Palawan’s Kalayaan municipality and other parts of the country’s exclusive economic zone.

Earlier, the Philippines vowed to file a diplomatic protest for every day Chinese ships were in the West Philippine Sea.

Only recently, on April 27. the Philippine Coast Guard and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources drove away seven Chinese vessels from Sabina Shoal off Palawan.

The PCG made the disclosure as it announced it was preparing its second leg of maritime patrols with BFAR in Bataan and Benham Rise.

China is also claiming Benham Rise, which is a 13-million-hectare underwater plateau located near Aurora.