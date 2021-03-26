PHL reports record-high 9,838 additional COVID-19 cases; total cases breach 702,000 mark

(Eagle News) — Philippine COVID-19 cases breached the 702,000 mark on Friday, March 26, after the Department of Health reported 9,838 additional cases, an all-time high in the country since the pandemic began.

According to DOH data, the additional COVID-19 cases pushed the COVID-19 total to 702,856, and active COVID-19 cases to 109,018.

Of the active cases, 95.1 percent were mild, 3.0 percent asymptomatic, 0.7 percent critical, 0.8 percent severe, and 0.42 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 580,689 including the additional 663 ones.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 13,149, including the 53 additional ones.

Earlier, the OCTA research group said COVID-19 cases reported in a single day could hit 11,000 by the end of the month if the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country continues unabated.

The increase, which the DOH has attributed to increased mobility and the failure to follow minimum health protocols, exacerbated by the presence of virus variants, prompted the Palace to impose additional restrictions on Metro Manila, Laguna, Rizal, Cavite and Bulacan for two weeks after the official announcement.

Non-essential travel into and outside the bubble area–as the areas are collectively called–is banned.

The Department of Tourism has said, however, that travel within the bubble was allowed for those aged 18 to 65.