PHL reports record-high 401 additional deaths, 12225 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippines reported a record-high of 401 additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday, April 9, pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 14520.

According to DOH data, 12,225 additional COVID-19 cases also pushed the COVID-19 total to 840554.

Thirty-seven duplicate cases were also removed from the total case count.

“Moreover, 213 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” the DOH said.

Of the total cases, 178351 were active.

Of the active cases, 97.5 percent were mild, 1.4 percent asymptomatic, 0.4 percent were critical, 0.5 percent were severe, and 0.27 percent were moderate, according to DOH data.

Recoveries rose to 647683 including the 946 additional ones.

The Philippines reported the figures as the two-week enhanced community quarantine imposed in the Greater Manila Area neared its end.

The Palace has said another extension was unlikely.