PHL reports over 3,000 additional COVID-19 cases anew

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 594,412 on Sunday, March 7, after the Department of Health reported 3276 additional cases.

This is the third consecutive day the country saw more than 3,000 additional cases in a day in 2021.

Earlier, the government said it detected 52 more South African variant cases in the Philippines, 31 additional United Kingdom variant cases and “42 additional cases with mutations of potential clinical significance.”

The additional variant cases pushed the total South African variant cases to 58, UK variant cases to 118, and cases with mutations of concern to 76.

Of the total COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, 36043 were active, according to DOH data.

Of these, 90.6 percent were mild, 4.2 percent asymptomatic, 2.1 percent severe, 2.2 percent critical, and 0.91 percent moderate.

Recoveries rose to 545853, including the additional 10516 ones.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 12516, including the additional 51 deaths.

The OCTA research group has said the spike in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila was possibly due to the COVID-19 virus variants detected.