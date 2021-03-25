PHL reports new record-high 8,773 additional cases; active COVID-19 cases at 99,891

(Eagle News) — Philippine COVID-19 cases reached 693,048 on Thursday, March 25, after the Department of Health reported an all-time high of 8,773 additional cases.

According to DOH data, the additional cases pushed the total active COVID-19 cases to 99,891, only 109 cases shy of the 100,000 mark.

This is the second time the Philippines reported over 8,000 additional COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Of these active cases, 95 percent were mild, 3 percent asymptomatic, 0.8 percent were critical, 0.8 percent were severe, and 0.44 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 580,062, including the 574 additional ones.

Fifty-six additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 13,095.

The Philippines is battling a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the Octa research group predicting daily COVID-19 cases could reach as high as 11,000 in a day by the end of the month if the surge remains unabated.

The Palace has announced additional restrictions on Metro Manila, Rizal, Laguna, Bulacan, and Cavite for two weeks since Sunday as a result.