PHL reports new all-time high of 15,310 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–Philippine COVID-19 cases reached 771,497 cases on Friday, April 2, after the Department of Health reported a new all-time high of 15310 additional cases.

The DOH said the additional cases included the 3709 case backlog due to COVID Kaya technical issues.

According to the DOH data, of the total cases, 153809 were active.

Of these, 96.3 percent were mild, 2.4 percent asymptomatic, 0.5 percent were critical, 0.5 percent were severe, and 0.35 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 604368 including the additional 434 additional ones.

Seventeen additional deaths pushed the death toll to 13320.

The Philippines is currently dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, which the DOH has attributed to the presence of virus variants.

The enhanced community quarantine imposed on the Greater Manila Area as a result is expected to end on April 4.