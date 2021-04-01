PHL reports 8,920 additional COVID-19 cases; total now at 756,199

(Eagle News) — Philippine COVID-19 cases reached 756,199 on Thursday, April 1, after the Department of Health reported 8920 additional cases.

According to DOH data, of the total COVID-19 cases, 138948 were active.

Of these, 95.9 percent were mild, 2.5 percent asymptomatic, 0.6 percent critical, 0.6 percent severe, and 0.36 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 603948 including the 205 additional ones.

Six additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 13,303.

Over the weekend, the Palace announced the re-imposition of the enhanced community quarantine over the Greater Manila Area amid the surge in COVID-19 cases due to what it said was the presence of virus variants.

Under the ECQ, the movement of residents is again limited.

The ECQ is expected to end on April 4, but the DOH has recommended another weeklong extension of the same.

The Palace has said it would study the proposal.