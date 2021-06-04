PHL reports 7,450 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1,255,337 after the Department of Health reported 7450 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 60794 were active.

Of these, 93.9 percent were mild, 2 percent asymptomatic, 1.3 percent critical, 1.6 percent severe, and 1.15 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1,173,006 including the additional 2382 recoveries.

The death toll is now at 21537, including the 181 additional ones.

The DOH has said COVID-19 cases were decreasing in Metro Manila but increasing in other parts of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

In Mindanao, in particular, Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire said that cases were increasing quickly in Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, and Caraga.

On Friday, the government said Davao City would be under a stricter modified enhanced community quarantine starting June 5 following the increase in cases.