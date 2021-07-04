PHL reports 5,966 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1436369 on Sunday, July 4, after the Department of Health reported 5966 additional cases.

Of the total cases, the DOH said 52708 were active.

Of these, 91.1 percent were mild, 3.8 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent critical, 2.1 percent severe and 1.54 percent moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1358512 including the additional 6987 recoveries.

The death toll is now at 25149 including the 86 additional deaths.

Metro Manila, Bulacan and Rizal are under a general community quarantine but with some restrictions until July 15.

Laguna and Cavite are under a GCQ “with heightened restrictions” for the same period, while some areas are under a GCQ and a stricter modified enhanced community quarantine.

The other areas not included in any of those classifications are under a modified general community quarantine.

The travel ban on passengers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates has been extended to July 15.