PHL reports 5,404 additional COVID-19 cases today, the most COVID-19 cases reported in a day in 7 months

(Eagle News) — Active COVID-19 cases reached 53,479 after the Department of Health reported 5404 additional cases today, March 15, the most COVID-19 cases reported in a single day in seven months.

The figure does not include data from five laboratories, and pushed the total COVID-19 cases to 626,893.

According to DOH data, of the active cases, 92.4 percent were mild, 4 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent critical, 1.4 percent severe, and 0.73 percent were moderate.

Seventy-one additional recoveries pushed the COVID-19 recovery total to 560,577.

Eight additional deaths also pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 12,837.

The Octa research group has noted an increase in COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, predicting daily COVID-19 cases of up to 20,000 by April if the surge is not contained.

The group has attributed the increase to COVID-19 virus variants in the country.

The Department of Health has said, however, that this was due to increased mobility and the failure to follow health protocols, exacerbated by the COVID-19 virus variants.