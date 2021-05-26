PHL reports 5,310 more COVID-19 cases; active cases at 46,037

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1,193,976 on Wednesday, May 26, after the Department of Health reported 5,310 additional cases.

According to DOH data, of the total cases, 46037 were active, the lowest active cases in two months.

Of these, 92.5 percent were mild, 2.1 percent asymptomatic, 1.7 percent were critical, 2.2 percent were severe, and 1.51 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1,127,770, including the additional 7408 ones.

The death toll is now at 20169, including the additional 150 deaths.

The NCR Plus area, including Metro Manila, is under a general community quarantine but with heightened restrictions.

The OCTA research group has recommended an extension of the GCQ after May 31.

The group said that the extension was necessary to curb the number of cases that, while decreasing, was still “significant.”