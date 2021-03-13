PHL reports 5,000 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–Active COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 56,679 after the Department of Health reported 5,000 additional COVID-19 cases.

This is the most additional COVID-19 cases reported in a single day in seven months.

Of these, the DOH said 92.3 percent were mild, 4.3 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent critical, 1.4 percent severe, and 0.66 percent moderate.

Recoveries rose to 547166 including the 281 additional ones.

The death toll is now at 12766 including the 72 additional ones.

The Octa research group has noted an increase in COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, predicting daily COVID-19 cases could reach as much as 6000 by the end of the month.

On Friday evening, Japan health authorities said they detected a new B.1.1.8 virus variant in a traveler from the Philippines.