PHL reports 4,575 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 3627575 on Thursday, Feb. 10, after the Department of Health reported 4,575 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 176 duplicates were removed.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, 93,307 are active.

Of the active cases, 3316 are asymptomatic, 85244 are mild, 2991 are moderate, 1444 are severe, and 312 are critical.

Recoveries rose to 3479485 with the addition of 7504 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 54783 with the addition of 94 deaths.

“Pinapaalalahanan ang lahat na huwag maging kampante sa banta ng COVID-19. Bagkus, dapat natin ipagpatuloy ang tamang pagsunod sa minimum public health standards at laging magsuot ng facemask, mag physical distancing, at maghugas ng kamay (Everyone is reminded to not be complacent amid the threat of COVID-19. Instead, we should continue following minimum public health standards and always wear face masks, implement physical distancing and wash hands),” the DOH said.