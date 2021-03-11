PHL reports 3,749 additional COVID-19 cases, a record high so far this year

(Eagle News) — The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 47,769 on Thursday, March 11, after the Department of Health reported 3,749 additional cases.

This is the highest number of COVID-19 additional cases reported in a day this year.

Prior to this, the highest daily count in 2021 was at 3,439 on March 6.

According to DOH data, of the active cases, 91.6 percent were mild, 4.4 percent asymptomatic, 1.6 percent were critical, 1.6 percent were severe, and 0.77 percent were moderate.

Over 400–or 406–additional recoveries pushed the COVID-19 recovery total to 546,671.

Sixty-three additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 12,608.

Overall, the Philippines has recorded 607,048 COVID-19 cases so far.

The OCTA research group has monitored an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the Philippines.

It attributed the same to the presence of COVID-19 virus variants in the country.

But the DOH said the increase was directly caused by increased mobility and the failure to follow minimum health protocols.

The presence of virus variants, it said, exacerbated that increase.