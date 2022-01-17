PHL reports 37,070 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 3,242,374 on Monday, Jan, 17, after the Department of Health reported 37,070 additional cases.

According to the DOH, all laboratories were operational on Jan. 15 while 12 labs did not submit data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System.

Of the total cases, active cases have now jumped to 290938.

Of these, 9187 were asymptomatic, 277020 were mild, 2947 were moderate, 1480 were severe, and 304 were critical.

Recoveries rose to 2898507 with the addition of 33940 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 529229 with the additional 23 deaths.

The DOH has said there was a community transmission of the highly transmissinle Omicron variant in Metro Manila.

It said while there was a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Philippines had not yet reached the peak, with cases possibly even doubling in February.