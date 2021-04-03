PHL reports 12,576 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Philippine COVID-19 cases reached 784,043 after the Department of Health reported 12,576 additional cases.

This is the second-highest number cases reported by the country in a single day since the pandemic began.

On Friday, the Philippines reported an all-time high of over 15,000 additional cases.

According to DOH data, of the 784,043 total cases, 165715 were active.

Of these, 96.5 percent were mild, 2.2 percent asymptomatic, 0.5 percent critical, 0.5 percent severe, and 0.3 percent moderate.

Recoveries rose to 604,905 including the additional 599 ones.

The death toll is now at 13,423 including the 103 additional ones.

The Philippines is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the Palace attributing the same to the presence of virus variants.

The surge prompted the Palace to impose an enhanced community quarantine (GCQ) over the Greater Manila area.

The ECQ is expected to end on April 4.