PHL registers 7.874% crime rate drop: PNP

(Eagle News)–The Philippines has registered a 7.874% crime rate drop this year, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, this translates to 11,975 fewer incidents reported from January 1 to Sept. 17.

Also seized in 34,496 operations was P7.2 billion worth of illegal drugs.

Over 50,000–or 54,653—individuals were also arrested, including 56 wanted persons with a bounty on their head, and 34,404 firearms were seized and surrendered.

“To ensure the safety and security of the public, we have intensified police presence and visibility in crime-prone areas and other public convergence points,” PNP Chief Police General Benjamin Acorda Jr. said.

Acorda acknowledged, however, that instances of misconduct within their ranks have also been reported.

He said their “commitment to cleansing our ranks remains steadfast,” noting that from January 1, 2022 to August 30, 2023, the PNP has resolved 4,082 cases involving its personnel “resulting in appropriate penalties and disciplinary actions.”

“As part of our integrity enhancement program, we have conducted nearly 116,000 random and mandatory drug tests. Any personnel found positive for drug use are swiftly dismissed from the police service,” he said.

According to Acorda, while there are some rotten eggs, the police leadership believes that the majority of more than 226,000 PNP personnel are honest and upright and are committed to their duties.