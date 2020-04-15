PHL registers 5453 COVID-19 cases

353 recoveries, 349 deaths recorded

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has reached 5453, with the addition of 230 cases, the Department of Health said on Wednesday, April 15.

According to the DOH, the Philippines has registered 53 new recoveries too, bringing the total to 353.

Fourteen new deaths have been recorded, for a total of 349.

The Philippines has one of the most number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.

President Rodrigo Duterte in March imposed an enhanced community quarantine in Luzon to help contain COVID-19.

The ECQ, which was later extended, is expected to be lifted on April 30.

According to the government, it was already working on a recovery plan for the country.