PHL registers 5,434 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases rose to 2,861,119 on Tuesday, Jan. 4, after the Department of Health reported 5,434 additional cases.

According to the DOH, all laboratories were functional on Jan. 2 while 16 did not submit data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System.

The COVID-19 positivity rate according to the OCTA research group is at 26.2 percent.

Of the total cases, the DOH said 29809 were active.

Of these, 889 were asymptomatic, 24026 were mild, 3020 were moderate, 1546 were severe, and 328 were critical.

Recoveries rose to 2,779,706 with the addition of 611 recoveries.

The COVID19 death toll is now at 51604, with the addition of 18 deaths.

The DOH earlier warned of an “exponential” growth in COVID-19 cases, following the “continued decrease in adherence” to the minimum public health safety standards and the detection of three local Omicron variant cases.

The Philippines has so far detected 14 cases of the highly transmissible variant.