PHL registers 539 new COVID-19 cases

Metro Manila with highest number of new COVID-19 cases, with 1,933

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged 539 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, June 17.

According to the Department of Health, the additional cases pushed the Philippines’ COVID-19 tally to 3695068.

The DOH said Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases, with 1933, followed by Calabarzon with 558, Western Visayas with 305, Central Luzon with 286, and Central Visayas with 160.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City registered the highest number of new COVID-19 cases, with 418, followed by Manila with 253, Makati with 236, Cavite with 204, and Pasig with 172.

Recoveries are at 3630772.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 60467.