PHL registers 4,084 additional COVID-19 cases

DOH says 21 labs did not submit info to the COVID-19 repository system, two labs were not operational on Jan. 1

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,855,819 on Monday, Jan. 3, after the Department of Health reported 4,084 additional cases.

According to the DOH, two laboratories were not operational on January 1, 2022 while 21 did not submit data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS).

The DOH said of the total cases, 24992 were active.

Of these, 795 were asymptomatic, 19252 were mild, 3051 were moderate, 1563 were severe, and 331 were critical.

Recoveries rose to 2,779,241 with the additional 497 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 51586 with the addition of 16 deaths.

The DOH has said the entire Philippines was now at a “high risk” for COVID-19.

“Nationally, we are now at high risk case classification from low risk case class in the previous week, showing a positive two-week growth rate at 222% and a moderate risk average daily attack rate at 1.07 cases for every 100,000 individuals,” Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire said.

The DOH has warned of an “exponential” growth in COVID-19 cases, with the “continued decrease in adherence” to minimum public health standards and the detection of three local Omicron variant cases.

The Philippines has so far detected 14 cases of the highly transmissible variant, including the three local ones.