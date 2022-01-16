PHL registers 37,154 new COVID-19 cases; active cases climb to 287,856

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 3,205,396 on Sunday, Jan. 16, after the Department of Health reported 37154 additional cases.

According to the DOH, all laboratories were operational on January 14 while 12 did not submit data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS).

Of the total cases, 287,856 were active.

Of these, 9212 were asymptomatic, 273924 were mild, 2940 were moderate, 1475 were severe, and 305 were critical.

The number of recoveries increased to 2864633 with the addition of 30037 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 52907, with the additional 50 deaths reported.

On Saturday, Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire said there was community transmission of the highly transmissible Omicron variant in Metro Manila.

Vergeire said despite the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Philippines has yet to reach the peak of COVID-19 cases, with cases possibly doubling the following month.