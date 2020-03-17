PHL records two new COVID-19 deaths, total at 14

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health on Tuesday night announced two additional deaths from the coronavirus disease 2019.

With the deaths of patients 126 and 129, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the country is at 14.

According to the DOH, patient 126 was a 76-year-old male who was admitted to the Adventist Medical Center in Manila on March 9, and was confirmed to have COVID-19 on March 15.

He had type 2 diabetes and hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

He died this afternoon after experiencing acute respiratory distress syndrome and severe pneumonia.

Patient 129, on the other hand, is a 67-year-old male who was known to have hypertension.

He was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on March 15.

He died today at the Lung Center of the Philippines after experiencing ARDS secondary to COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia.

The DOH has so far confirmed 187 cases. Of these, four have recovered.