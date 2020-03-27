PHL records 96 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 803

Three new patients recover, nine others die

(Eagle News) — The Philippines has confirmed 803 coronavirus disease 2019 cases.

According to the Department of Health, this was after the country recorded 96 additional cases as of 4 p.m. on Friday, March 27.

The country has confirmed 9 additional deaths, bringing the total to 54.

Three additional recoveries were also recorded, with the total now at 31.

One of the recovered patients was a 48-year-old Filipino male from Taguig who had a travel history to Japan.

His symptoms began on March 3, and he was confirmed positive for the virus on March 5.

He was discharged on March 19.

The other was a 25-year-old Filipino male from Pasig with no travel history but with exposure to known COVID-19 cases.

He was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on March 13, days after he exhibited symptoms of the disease.

He was discharged on March 25.

The other recovery was a 51-year-old male from Pasig with a travel history from Japan.

He began exhibiting symptoms on March 5, and was confirmed positive for the virus on March 11.

He was discharged on March 26.

The fatalities were from 57 to 83 years old.

President Rodrigo Duterte has imposed an enhanced community quarantine in Luzon to stop the spread of COVID-19.