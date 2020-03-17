PHL records 45 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 187; another COVID-19 patient recovers

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health on Tuesday, March 17, announced 45 new coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country, bringing the total to 187.

In a statement, the DOH also reported the recovery of another confirmed COVID-19 case.

Patient 25, the DOH said, was a 31-year-old Filipino male from Negros Oriental, one of the two Filipino repatriates from the Japan cruise ship Diamond Princess who tested positive for COVID-19.

The DOH said the patient tested positive for the virus on March 9.

He tested negative twice for COVID-19, as confirmed by Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital, and will be discharged within the day, the DOH said.

With the patient’s recovery, the Philippines now has four recovered COVID-19 patients.