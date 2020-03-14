PHL records 34 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 98

Philippine Heart Center limits hospital ops after several health personnel exposure to COVID-19 patient

(Eagle News)–The Department of Health on Saturday, March 14, reported 34 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 98.

In a statement, the DOH also advised all travellers coming from the National Capital Region who are without symptoms to undergo strict home quarantine for 14 days.

“Travellers from NCR who are out of the region will be considered as (persons under monitoring),” the DOH said.

According to the department, the Philippine Heart Center was also limiting its hospital operations to accommodate in-patient and emergency cases after several health personnel were exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The confirmed case, patient 37, was reported to have no history of travel and close contact to a confirmed patient.

She was the fatality confirmed by the DOH last March 12.

“Prior to the confirmation of the PH37’s diagnosis, healthcare workers were managing the case as a non-communicable case and were unable to wear the required personal protective equipment,” the agency said, adding that they were considered persons under investigation and PUMs.

As of 2 p.m., PHC has 13 patients PUIs– 12 health workers and one non-health person.

The DOH said the hospital also sent home four PUMs today who were previously quarantined in a restricted area in the hospital, while an additional six PUMs are still quarantined in the facility.

The DOH said services in the PHC Outpatient Department were temporarily stopped last March 11 and are expected to resume on March 16.

The catheterization laboratory where patient 37, the previously announced mortality last March 12, had her procedure was also closed and disinfected.

“Hospital services for Z-benefit packages and elective cases are temporarily cancelled until further notice. Currently, the human resource complement of PHC is being realigned by the management to provide continuous service to the admitted patients,” the DOH said.

In Rizal Medical Center in Pasig City, the DOH said several health workers were reported to have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

The DOH is verifying data on the exact figures and the updated conditions of the health workers.

“I assure our health workers that you have the full support of the whole Department as we go through this ordeal together. I commend the commitment of our health workers, who amidst the risks they are currently facing, are still serving and saving the lives of our kababayans. Our commitment to safeguard the health and well-being of our healthcare workers remains to be our priority,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said.

Duque called on the public to do their part in mitigating the spread of the disease.

“The DOH earnestly asks for everyone’s cooperation. Our frontline health workers and medical personnel are risking their safety to respond to the needs of the public, all we ask is for you to do your part: practice preventive measures, go on strict home quarantine if you are experiencing mild symptoms, and help halt the spread of fake news,” Duque said.

“At this most trying time, our strongest weapon as a nation is Vigilance, Preparedness, and Solidarity. We are seeing these values at play now as DOH is receiving an influx of support from individuals and organizations who are willing to render assistance in any way they can. Let this be a reminder for all Filipinos to step up to the plate and heed the call for cooperation,” he added.