PHL records 12 new COVID-19 cases, total at 64

(Eagle News)–The Department of Health on Friday, March 13, announced 12 more novel coronavirus cases in the country, bringing the total to 64.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said they were tracing people who may have had contact with the additional cases.

“Please contact DOH and call the designated hotline at (02) 8-651-7800 loc 1149-1150 for any new leads. For those who are confirmed cases, please let our hospitals take care of you,” Duque said.

The announcement of the additional cases came a day after President Rodrigo Duterte temporarily suspended land, domestic air and domestic sea travel to and from Metro Manila as a precaution.

International travel to and from Metro Manila, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said, was still allowed but subject to the travel restrictions already in place.

Most cases of the novel coronavirus are mild.

So far, the Philippines has recorded five deaths of the total number of cases.