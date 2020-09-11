PHL readies repatriation of bodies of two Filipinos killed in Abu Dhabi restaurant gas explosion

(Eagle News)–The remains of the two Filipinos who died in the restaurant gas explosion in Abu Dhabi on Aug. 31 are being readied for repatriation.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said this was after the repatriation was cleared by local authorities.

Officials and regional representatives from DFA and the Department of Labor and Employment are working closely with the families for the acceptance of the remains.

Meanwhile, the DFA said a DFA-DOLE composite team recently visited one of the families in their hometown, while Ambassador Hjayceelyn Quintana met with the widow and brother of the other deceased Filipino in Abu Dhabi.

The embassy earlier arranged the viewing of the remains by family members.

The families are being assisted in the processing of the death benefits they will be receiving from the Philippine government, the DFA said.

As for the injured, Quintana said she spoke by phone to one Filipino and was assured that he was recovering well at the hospital.

“The embassy expresses thanks to the UAE Government for ensuring that the affected Filipinos are cared for,” the DFA said.

“The embassy also thanks the members of the Filipino community whose prayers and expressions of support lent healing and comfort to the families of the victims,” the department added.

Media reports said the gas explosion took place at a restaurant on Sheikh Rashid Bin Seed Road, (also known as Airport Road).

Other retail outlets were damaged.

The Abu Dhabi media office said in a Tweet the gas leak was due to a misalignment in the gas container fittings after refuelling.