PHL ranks 8th in survey of 23 countries as citizens rank their gov’t response to COVID-19 pandemic

China, Vietnam lead survey

(Eagle News)–Filipinos are generally satisfied with the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, based on a survey conducted by a Singapore-based firm.

According to the Global Crisis Perceptions index released on Wednesday by Blackbox-Toluna, the Philippines ranked eighth in the survey, which saw each country’s citizens rating their governments across four key indicators: national political leadership, corporate leadership, community and media.

Approximately 12,500 people across 23 countries were surveyed between April 3 and 19.

The Philippines got an index score of 49, more than the 41 recorded in Germany, which ranked 13th; the 41 of the US, which ranked 14th; 43 of Australia, which ranked 12th; and 16 rating of Japan, which ranked last.

China and Vietnam ranked first and second respectively, with scores of 85 and 77, respectively.

The United Arab Emirates and India tied for third and fourth, with a score of 59 each; Malaysia, fifth with a score of 58; New Zealand sixth with a rating of 56; and Taiwan seventh, with a score of 50.

Indonesia and Singapore closed out the top ten with ratings each of 48.

New Zealand was the only Western country with an index score higher than the global average of 45, which indicates that citizens in Western countries are generally less satisfied with their countries’ performance, the survey said.

The US, Australia and four other Western countries, Italy, Germany, United Kingdom and France, were also rated below average, with France scoring the lowest in the region and the second lowest globally at 26, according to the survey.

Palace statement

In a statement, the Palace, through Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, welcomed the results of the global survey, noting the same was conducted by a leading social research agency in Singapore.

“Fighting COVID-19 is indeed a collective effort, as the survey indicated. Government cannot do it alone and we are therefore grateful to the private sector, the media, and the community in general for demonstrating the true Filipino bayanihan spirit in this extraordinary situation,” Roque said.

“Let us continue to show our solidarity with our people and cooperation with authorities, so together, we can truly heal as one nation,” he added.