PHL “profoundly saddened” by recent Gaza hospital bombing

(Eagle News)–The Philippines on Wednesday, Oct. 18, said it was “profoundly saddened” by the recent bombing of a hospital in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, expressing support for the United Nations’ efforts to provide humanitarian relief in affected areas.

“We grieve for the hundreds of innocent lives lost in this tragic incident, non-combatants which include medical practitioners, children, the wounded, and displaced individuals who only sought shelter at the facility,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

According to the DFA, “all parties should do their utmost to protect civilians in times of war and conflict.”

International media reports said the massive blast rocked the al-Ahli Hospital on Tuesday, with both sides–Israel and Hamas—trading blame.

Hamas said the blast was caused by an Israeli airstrike, while Israeli military said it was a misfired Hamas rocket that was responsible for the incident.

According to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory, at least 500 people were killed.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Communications Office announced that the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration has launched assistance programs for returning Filipinos affected by the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

According to the PCO, a repatriation assistance package of P50,000 is being offered to each returning Overseas Filipino Worker.

The financial support aims to address the needs of their families, the PCO said.

OWWA has also launched its Balik Pinas, Balik Hanap-Buhay program that aims to empower the returning OFWs by providing them with livelihood opportunities, according to the PCO.

The PCO said, through the program, repatriated workers can access training, financial assistance, and resources to start their own businesses or engage in income-generating activities.

“OWWA is committed to helping these individuals regain their footing and rebuild their lives in the Philippines,” the PCO said.

At least three Filipinos have been reported killed in the raging conflict.