PHL posts 21,819 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,910,664 on Friday, Jan.7, after the Department of Health reported 21,819 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 77369 were active cases.

Of these, 2438 were asymptomatic, 70321 were mild, 2837 were moderate, 1461 were severe, and 312 were critical.

Recoveries rose to 2781424 with the addition of 973 recoveries.

Over 100, or 129, more deaths were reported, pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 51871.

The DOH earlier warned of an “exponential” increase in COVID-19 cases, with the “continued decrease in adherence” to minimum public health protocols and the detection of local Omicron variant cases in the country.

So far, the Philippines has detected over 40 Omicron variant cases, with the addition of 29 on Thursday, Jan. 6.