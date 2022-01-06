PHL posts 17,220 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,888,917 on Thursday, Jan. 6, after the Department of Health reported 17220 additional cases.

According to the DOH, all laboratories were operational on Jan. 4 while 11 labs did not submit data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS).

The DOH said of the total cases, 56561 were active.

Of these, 1837 were asymptomatic, 49988 were mild, 2954 were moderate, 1470 were severe, and 312 were critical.

Recoveries rose to 2780613 with the addition of 616 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 51743 with the addition of 81 deaths.

The DOH has warned of an “exponential” increase in COVID-19 cases, with the “continued decreased adherence” to minimum public health protocols and the detection of three local Omicron variant cases.

The OCTA research group has said the entire country was at a “critical” risk for COVID-19.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 3 until Jan. 15.