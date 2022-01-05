PHL posts 10,775 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,871,745 after the Department of Health reported 10775 additional cases.

According to the DOH, all laboratories were operational on Jan. 3 while nine did not submit data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS).

The DOH said of the total cases, 39974 were active.

Of the active cases, 1294 were asymptomatic, 33866 were mild, 2963 were moderate, 1512 were severe, and 319 were critical.

Recoveries rose to 2780109 with the addition of 605 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 51662 with the addition of 58 deaths.

The DOH earlier warned of an “exponential” increase in COVID-19 cases, following the “continued decreased adherence” to minimum public safety protocols and the detection of three local cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The DOH has said Metro Manila was now at “critical” risk for COVID-19.

Metro Manila is under an alert level 3 until Jan. 15.