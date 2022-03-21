PHL posted 3,572 more COVID-19 cases from March 14 to 20, 2022: DOH

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged 3,572 additional COVID-19 cases from March 14 to March 20, the Department of Health said on Monday, March 21.

According to the DOH, over 600, or 655, additional deaths were also reported.

Over 800, or 805, severe and critical cases are currently admitted in hospitals.

“Pinapaalalalahan ang lahat na huwag maging kampante sa banta ng COVID-19. Bagkus, dapat natin ipagpatuloy ang tamang pagsunod sa minimum public health standards sa ilalim ng Alert Level 1,” the department said.

The department reminded the public to immediately isolate themselves should they experience any COVID-19 symptoms.

Meanwhile, more than 65.1 million individuals or 72.41% of the government’s target population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the DOH said.