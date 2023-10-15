PHL orders mandatory repatriation of Filipinos in Gaza

(Eagle News)–The government has raised the crisis alert level over Gaza to 4, which means the repatriation of Filipinos is now mandatory.

The raising of the crisis alert level from 3 came days after Hamas launched what has been dubbed as its worst attack on Israel in years, prompting Israel to retaliate.

Over 1000 people have been reported killed in the Israel-Hamas conflict, including

three Filipinos.

Three Filipinos remain missing.

Earlier, President Bongbong Marcos said the Philippines stands with Israel following the attacks leveled by Hamas.

There are 131 Filipinos in Gaza, some of the spouses of Palestinians who already settled in the territory with their children and grandchildren.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said the first batch of Filipinos from Israel will arrive in the Philippines on Monday, Oct. 16.