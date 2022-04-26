PHL now with nine crew change hubs for seafarers, DOTr says

(Eagle News) — The Philippines has added three crew change hubs in the country to help facilitate the movement of seafarers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Department of Transportation (DOTr), with the Zamboanga, Iloilo and Puerto Princesa, Palawan crew change hubs now operational, the Philippines already has a total of nine change crew hubs.

Prior to the activation of the Zamboanga, Iloilo and Puerto Princesa hubs, the Manila South Harbor, Port Capinpin in Orion, Bataan, Sasa Wharf in Davao, and Batangas crew change hubs were already operational under the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA).

The other crew change hubs were already located in Subic and Cebu.

“The establishment of crew change hubs across the country is part of the measures adopted to keep maritime operations ongoing despite the strict health protocols being enforced amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” the DOTr said.

According to the agency, all crew change hubs are manned by its personnel and its attached agencies: Office for Transportation Security (OTS), Cebu Port Authority (CPA), PPA, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), among others.

The hubs are also staffed by personnel from the Department of Health (DOH), Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ), the Bureau of Customs (BOC), Bureau of Immigration (BI), Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the Overseas Workers Welfare Organization (OWWA), the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), and by personnel from the various provincial and local government units.

“The various government agencies and the stakeholders that are involved remain firm in their strong and active participation to ensure the continuous operation of these crew change hubs, for our maritime industry champions: our Filipino seafarers,” Tugade said.