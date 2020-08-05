PHL Navy redeploys troops to help man checkpoints in MECQ areas

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Navy has redeployed its troops to man checkpoints in areas that reverted to a modified enhanced community quarantine starting Tuesday, Aug. 4.

The Navy said the teams were sent out to aid other law enforcement agencies in ensuring “an orderly and strict reimplementation” of quarantine guidelines to stem the transmission of COVID-19.

Navy troops are also patrolling sea entry points, airports, and swabbing facilities, the Navy said.

The Navy said it would “double its efforts” with the reimplementation of a stricter community quarantine in some areas to assist the national government amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan are under the MECQ.

President Rodrigo Duterte made the decision to heed the call of the medical community for a 2-week “time-out” so they could recover from exhaustion.

They added the government could use the period to recalibrate its COVID-19 strategy amid the rising cases.