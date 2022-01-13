PHL logs record 34,021 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 3,092,409 on Thursday, Jan. 13, after the Department of Health reported 34,021 additional cases.

According to the DOH, all laboratories were operational on Jan. 11 while seven did not submit data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS).

The DOH said of the total cases, 237,387 were active.

Of these, 7332 were asymptomatic, 225408 were mild, 2881 were moderate, 1468 were severe, and 298 were critical.

Recoveries rose to 2,802,286 with the addition of 4,694 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 52736 with the addition of 82 deaths.

Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire has attributed the surge to the Delta variant.

The Philippine Genome Center has said it would conduct further testing to check claims the Omicron variant was already the dominant COVID-19 variant in the country.