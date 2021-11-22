PHL logs over 400 more Delta variant cases; more Beta, Alpha variant cases reported

(Eagle News) — The Philippines has logged over 400 Delta variant cases, the Department of Health announced on Monday, Nov. 22.

According to the DOH, apart from the additional 426 Delta variant cases that pushed the total cases of the highly-contagious Delta variant to 7,038, more Beta and Alpha variant cases were detected in the 506 samples collected in March, April, September, October, and November.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said of the total samples analyzed, 3.56% were positive for the Beta variant, and 1.98% were positive for the Alpha variant.

“In the National Capital Region, all cities and the lone municipality were found to have variants of concern,” Vergeire added.

The health official said the DOH has seen an increase in Delta variant cases in the succeeding months, following the variant’s first reported case in April.

On Sunday, the DOH reported an additional 2,227 COVID-19 cases, pushing the COVID-19 total to 2,826,410.

The additional cases are an increase from the additional 1,000 plus cases and even less typically reported in previous months.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 2.