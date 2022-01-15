PHL logs new record-high 39,004 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 3,168,379 after the Department of Health reported a new record 39,004 additional cases.

According to the DOH, all laboratories were operational on January 13, 2022 while eight labs did not submit data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System.

Of the total cases, 280813 were active.

Of these, 8928 were asymptomatic, 267185 were mild, 2925 were moderate, 1472 were severe, and 303 were critical.

Recoveries rose to 2834708 with the addition of 23613 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 52858 with the addition of 43 deaths.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has said the recent COVID-19 case surge was due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The Philippine Genome Center has said it would analyze more samples to verify the claim.

Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergerie later clarified the surge was due to the Delta variant, accounting for over 40 percent of the country’s total COVID-19 cases so far.